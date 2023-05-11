Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Schwartz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.

In 19 of 71 games this season Schwartz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 30 games this season (out of 71), including multiple points nine times.

Schwartz has an assist in 17 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Schwartz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 9 40 Points 4 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 1

