The Dallas Stars ready in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied 2-2.

You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Stars and the Kraken meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players