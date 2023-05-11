The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -200 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+165).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 47 of 92 games this season.

The Stars are 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Seattle has a record of 5-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.2 3.1

