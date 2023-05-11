The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 53 times, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.1 goals, 1.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

