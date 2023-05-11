Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 53 times, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 38.5%.
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.1 goals, 1.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.