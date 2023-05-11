Matthew Beniers will be on the ice Thursday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Fancy a bet on Beniers in the Kraken-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Beniers' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Beniers has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 8 57 Points 5 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 4

