Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 11
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|24.5
|30.6
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|13.1
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|9.5
|PRA
|52.5
|46.1
|53.2
|PR
|42.5
|36.3
|43.7
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the glass, the Suns have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 23.4 per game.
- The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|38
|29
|13
|12
|2
|2
|1
|5/7/2023
|39
|53
|4
|11
|2
|1
|0
|5/5/2023
|42
|30
|17
|17
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
