Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. There are prop bets for Bjorkstrand available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

In 18 of 81 games this season Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 23 of 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 9 45 Points 5 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

