The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-11-2 record).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 62 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken finished 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

