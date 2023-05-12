Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Golden State Warriors.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3)
|220
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|220.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|219.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Lakers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-145
|+125
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game, second in the league, and are allowing 117.1 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.
- The two teams average 236.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-110
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-105
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-125
|13.0
|Dennis Schroder
|10.5
|-115
|12.6
