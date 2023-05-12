The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers take the field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Ty France and Javier Baez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover. Seattle games have finished below the point total four straight times, and the average total during this span was 7.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 13-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52% of those games).

Seattle has gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-19-1).

The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 8-7 6-7 12-11 12-14 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.