The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers take the field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Ty France and Javier Baez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-125). An 8.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 5-3.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
    • Seattle games have finished below the point total four straight times, and the average total during this span was 7.8 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners are 13-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52% of those games).
  • Seattle has gone 11-10 (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 55.6%.
  • In the 37 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-19-1).
  • The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-12 8-7 6-7 12-11 12-14 6-4

