Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Friday at Comerica Park against Marco Gonzales, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 38 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .372.

The Mariners' .222 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Seattle is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (157 total).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.40).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.163).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Gonzales is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this game.

Gonzales is trying to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Astros W 7-5 Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello

