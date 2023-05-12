The Seattle Mariners (18-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-19) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Tigers a series win over the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (2-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-2, 5.28 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

The Mariners will send Gonzales (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.70 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .286.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Gonzales has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

The Tigers will send Boyd (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.

Boyd enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Boyd is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

