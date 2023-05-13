Jared McCann will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Considering a bet on McCann in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:20 per game on the ice, is +18.

In McCann's 79 games played this season he's scored in 34 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

McCann has a point in 48 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 17 of them.

McCann has an assist in 26 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

McCann has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 11 70 Points 6 40 Goals 4 30 Assists 2

