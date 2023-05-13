Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, with -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+135).
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).
- Seattle is 16-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total just once over its past 10 games.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
