Saturday's game features the Detroit Tigers (17-20) and the Seattle Mariners (19-19) facing off at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 9-7 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (1-0, .75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

Seattle is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Seattle has scored 166 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule