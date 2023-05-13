Mariners vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners, on Saturday at Comerica Park.
The Mariners are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+145). The total is 8 runs for this game.
Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-175
|+145
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 53.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (14-12).
- Seattle has gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Seattle has played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-1).
- The Mariners are 1-2-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|9-7
|6-7
|13-11
|12-14
|7-4
