The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners, on Saturday at Comerica Park.

The Mariners are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+145). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 8 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 53.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (14-12).

Seattle has gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Seattle has played in 38 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-1).

The Mariners are 1-2-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 9-7 6-7 13-11 12-14 7-4

