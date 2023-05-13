Matthew Beniers will be in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

  • Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).
  • Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
  • Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
  • The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
80 Games 9
57 Points 5
24 Goals 1
33 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.