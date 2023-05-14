Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Seattle Mariners (20-19) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (1-2) for the Mariners and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Mariners have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.
  • Seattle has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 171 (4.4 per game).
  • The Mariners have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 8 Rangers L 2-1 Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
May 9 Rangers W 5-0 George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
May 10 Rangers L 4-3 Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
May 12 @ Tigers W 9-2 Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
May 13 @ Tigers W 5-0 Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
May 14 @ Tigers - Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
May 15 @ Red Sox - George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
May 16 @ Red Sox - Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
May 17 @ Red Sox - Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
May 19 @ Braves - Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
May 20 @ Braves - Logan Gilbert vs TBA

