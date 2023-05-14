Mariners vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:41 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Comerica Park has the Seattle Mariners (20-19) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (1-2) for the Mariners and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 5-1 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 171 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
