Mariners vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The Mariners are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.
Mariners vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-185
|+150
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 6-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 27 total times this season. They've gone 15-12 in those games.
- Seattle has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 64.9% chance to win.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 39 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-20-1).
- The Mariners have a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|10-7
|7-7
|13-11
|13-14
|7-4
