The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the final of a three-game series against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 20th in MLB play with 41 total home runs.

Seattle is slugging .372, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Mariners rank 29th in MLB with a .223 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (171 total runs).

The Mariners' .303 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.28 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.138).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Gilbert is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Gilbert will look to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert -

