As they go for the series sweep, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (20-19) will face off against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-185). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

