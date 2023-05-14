Player prop betting options for Ty France, Javier Baez and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 44th, .992 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers May. 8 6.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Athletics May. 3 6.0 3 2 2 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

France has 40 hits with 10 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .276/.361/.386 on the year.

France hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 10 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .289/.340/.563 on the season.

Kelenic heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Tigers May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Báez Stats

Baez has collected 34 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 16 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .256/.315/.368 slash line so far this year.

Baez has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and an RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 40 hits with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .268/.323/.389 on the season.

Greene takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Guardians May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Guardians May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 1

