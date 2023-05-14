The Seattle Mariners (20-19) hope to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers (17-21), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (1-2) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .216 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.09 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.

Wentz has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Wentz will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.