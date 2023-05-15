Adam Larsson and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Larsson in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson's plus-minus this season, in 23:38 per game on the ice, is +27.

Larsson has a goal in eight of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Larsson has a point in 30 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points three times.

Larsson has an assist in 23 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Larsson hits the over on his points prop total is 34.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Larsson has an implied probability of 29% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 33 Points 5 8 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.