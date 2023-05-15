Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 30 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 38 Points 7 13 Goals 1 25 Assists 6

