Alexander Wennberg Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Wennberg Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 30 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- In 21 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 42.6% that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|12
|38
|Points
|7
|13
|Goals
|1
|25
|Assists
|6
