Eeli Tolvanen Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props? Here is some information to help you.
Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)
Tolvanen Season Stats Insights
- In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.
- Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 27 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.8%.
Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|61
|Games
|15
|31
|Points
|8
|18
|Goals
|4
|13
|Assists
|4
