Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

  • In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.
  • Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • In 27 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
  • Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
  • Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.8%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
61 Games 15
31 Points 8
18 Goals 4
13 Assists 4

