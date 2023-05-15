Jaden Schwartz will be on the ice Monday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Schwartz's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

In 19 of 71 games this year Schwartz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 17 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Schwartz hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Schwartz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 11 40 Points 5 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.