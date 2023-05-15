Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

In 34 of 79 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 48 of 79 games this year, McCann has registered a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

In 26 of 79 games this year, McCann has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 54.5% that McCann hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 12 70 Points 7 40 Goals 4 30 Assists 3

