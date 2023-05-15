Jordan Eberle will be in action Monday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Does a bet on Eberle intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Eberle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Eberle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 63 Points 11 20 Goals 6 43 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.