Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15 on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series record is knotted up at 3-3.

You can watch ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet to catch the action as the Kraken look to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players