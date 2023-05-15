The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. The Stars are favored (-190) to clinch this game and series against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 55 times this season, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.

Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle and its opponents didn't combine to go over the total in any of the Kraken's last 10 games.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.