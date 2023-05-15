Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (22-19) and the Seattle Mariners (20-20) clashing at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (4-2) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 26 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 14-12 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 174 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|L 5-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|May 21
|@ Braves
|-
|George Kirby vs Charlie Morton
