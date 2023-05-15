George Kirby will start for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 41 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .370 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 174 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.33 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.151 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Kirby has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert - 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.