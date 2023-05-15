Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Beniers' props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 37 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 18 times.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 10 57 Points 7 24 Goals 2 33 Assists 5

