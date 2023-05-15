Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props? Here is some information to help you.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.
  • Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • In 36 of 81 games this year, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.
  • Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
  • The implied probability is 43.5% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
81 Games 11
45 Points 6
20 Goals 3
25 Assists 3

