Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:37 on the ice per game.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in a game 18 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 36 of 81 games this year, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 45 Points 6 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.