The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in the final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. The Kraken are the underdog (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Monday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in games that have required overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-12-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 106 points in their 63 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 14-15-3 to register 31 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

