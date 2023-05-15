Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Dunn against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Dunn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 12 64 Points 11 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 11

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.