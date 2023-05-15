Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gourde in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Gourde hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 12 48 Points 9 14 Goals 6 34 Assists 3

