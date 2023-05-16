Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-20) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-1) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
  • The Mariners have won 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Seattle has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 184 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners' 3.27 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 10 Rangers L 4-3 Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
May 12 @ Tigers W 9-2 Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
May 13 @ Tigers W 5-0 Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
May 14 @ Tigers L 5-3 Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
May 15 @ Red Sox W 10-1 George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
May 16 @ Red Sox - Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
May 17 @ Red Sox - Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
May 19 @ Braves - Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
May 20 @ Braves - Logan Gilbert vs TBA
May 21 @ Braves - George Kirby vs Charlie Morton
May 22 Athletics - Luis Castillo vs Kyle Muller

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.