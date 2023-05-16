Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will meet Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 44 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .379.

The Mariners are 26th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (184 total).

The Mariners rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Mariners strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.150).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Castillo is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Castillo will look to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert - 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller

