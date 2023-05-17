Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (23-20) against the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Mariners games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year, Seattle has won two of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (188 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the fourth-best ERA (3.37) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule