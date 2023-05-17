Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (23-20) will square off with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-130). The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Mariners have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1100) - Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

