The Boston Red Sox (23-20) and Seattle Mariners (21-21) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

Gonzales makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.42 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 4.42 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.

Gonzales is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Gonzales will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.01 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .323 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

