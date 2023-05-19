Friday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (27-16) going head-to-head against the Seattle Mariners (21-22) at 7:20 PM (on May 19). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (3-0) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (2-0).

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Seattle has won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (191 total runs).

The Mariners have the fifth-best ERA (3.58) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule