How to Watch the Mariners vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jarred Kelenic will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Seattle has scored 191 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Bryce Miller (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Faedo
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Charlie Morton
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Charlie Morton
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
