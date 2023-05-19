Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jarred Kelenic will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Seattle ranks 26th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle has scored 191 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryce Miller (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Charlie Morton 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk

