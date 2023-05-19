The Atlanta Braves (27-16) host the Seattle Mariners (21-22) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Rangers, and the Mariners a series loss to the Red Sox.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (3-0) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (2-0).

Mariners vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (2-0) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a .47 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of .47, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting just .111 against him.

Miller is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Miller is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per start.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (3-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 1.94 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across eight games.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Elder has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 24-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.122 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

