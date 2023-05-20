Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (28-16) and the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.

The Braves will look to Jesse Chavez versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (1-2).

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

This year, Seattle has won one of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (193 total, 4.4 per game).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule