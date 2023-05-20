Mariners vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson head into the second of a three-game series against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Truist Park.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Mariners have +120 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.
Mariners vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mariners' past 10 matchups.
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 44 games with a total.
- In three games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 1-2-0 against the spread.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|11-11
|7-8
|14-14
|14-17
|7-5
