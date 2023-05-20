Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (28-16) will host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +115. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jesse Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Mariners and Braves game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jarred Kelenic hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 22-7 (winning 75.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.