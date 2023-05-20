In the season opener for both teams, the Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ABC.

The game has no line set.

Storm vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Storm vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Storm 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Storm vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Seattle beat the spread 17 times in 30 games last season.

Last year, 17 of Seattle's 30 games hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm were fifth in the WNBA in points scored (82.5 per game) and third-best in points allowed (78.4) last season.

Seattle was ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5) last year.

In terms of turnovers, the Storm were third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.8 per game) last season. And they were third-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

The Storm were the third-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (36.1%) last year.

Defensively, the Storm were second-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7 last season. They were best in 3-point percentage conceded at 32%.

Seattle took 37.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.4% of Seattle's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.6% were 2-pointers.

